Investments

15:58 05.10.2021

Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

Ukraine is waiting for the arrival of investors from Israel and guarantees the protection of their investments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine is waiting for Israeli investors, and the government and I personally guarantee the protection of all their investments. In addition, Ukraine is interested in studying and using Israel's significant experience in the field of innovation," Zelensky said during joint statements with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the media.

He added that Israeli campaigns, in turn, can use Ukraine's colossal potential as a new European technological hub.

Zelensky noted that today the volume of direct Israeli investments in Ukraine does not meet the potential of the two countries.

"New technologies, innovations, cybersecurity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, space programs, banking, finance, construction, agriculture are just some promising areas for the development of investment cooperation between Ukraine and Israel," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelensky also said that the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel opens up new opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic interaction. The countries intend to increase trade volumes to the level that had been before the spread of COVID-19.

Tags: #investments #ukraine #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 05.10.2021
EU should ensure control over imports of round timber from Ukraine – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

EU should ensure control over imports of round timber from Ukraine – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

15:27 05.10.2021
Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

12:45 05.10.2021
Ukraine does not plan negotiations with Russia on direct purchase of gas – PM

Ukraine does not plan negotiations with Russia on direct purchase of gas – PM

09:23 04.10.2021
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

13:52 02.10.2021
Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

11:03 02.10.2021
Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

17:43 01.10.2021
In «Yad Vashem» the Ukrainian received a medal for the relative the «Righteous Among the Nations», - The Embassy

In «Yad Vashem» the Ukrainian received a medal for the relative the «Righteous Among the Nations», - The Embassy

10:03 01.10.2021
Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

16:45 30.09.2021
EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

10:39 30.09.2021
Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

LATEST

FM Logistic Ukraine invests $ 25-30 mln in building fifth phase of complex

American Amstar to build logistics complex in Kyiv region for $170 mln

Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

ABB invests in Ukrainian startup Go To-U

Zelensky invites Facebook management to mull possibility of opening company office in Ukraine

Naftogaz should attract investments for new gas production, not invest in purchase of developed fields – CVO

Interpipe invests $1 mln in increasing production of pipes for mechanical engineering

Business develops project to create national network of hydrogen filling stations in Ukraine - president of association

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

NaUKMA plans to create technology park with coworking space for UAH 50 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD