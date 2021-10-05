Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

Ukraine is waiting for the arrival of investors from Israel and guarantees the protection of their investments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine is waiting for Israeli investors, and the government and I personally guarantee the protection of all their investments. In addition, Ukraine is interested in studying and using Israel's significant experience in the field of innovation," Zelensky said during joint statements with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the media.

He added that Israeli campaigns, in turn, can use Ukraine's colossal potential as a new European technological hub.

Zelensky noted that today the volume of direct Israeli investments in Ukraine does not meet the potential of the two countries.

"New technologies, innovations, cybersecurity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, space programs, banking, finance, construction, agriculture are just some promising areas for the development of investment cooperation between Ukraine and Israel," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelensky also said that the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel opens up new opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic interaction. The countries intend to increase trade volumes to the level that had been before the spread of COVID-19.