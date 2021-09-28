Investments

09:39 28.09.2021

Zelensky invites Facebook management to mull possibility of opening company office in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited the leadership of the American social network Facebook to consider the possibility of opening a company office in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky held a video conference with the chief operating officer of the company, Sheryl Sandberg, and Vice President Nick Clegg and invited the Facebook representatives to visit the Diia. Summit forum, which will be held in Kyiv on November 29.

"This would be a serious support for the digital direction in Ukraine. We are confident that we will be the first in Europe to implement all digital services. Your arrival would be a very good signal," the president emphasized.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who was present at the talks, noted that "Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential campaign was the most technologically advanced in the world, and Facebook and Instagram were the key communications channels during this campaign."

According to COO Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook is committed to providing the best service and support to Ukrainian users. This is reflected in various actions of the company, including the recent launch of Facebook AMBER Alert in Ukraine, and they hope to strengthen this cooperation in the future, she said.

Also, the participants in the video conference discussed the opening of the Facebook R&D center in Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky familiarized the Facebook representatives with Ukraine's key achievements in the implementation of digitalization and steps towards improving the tax and legal regime for IT companies.

