Investments

13:32 17.09.2021

UkraineInvest gets 26 applications for state support under investment law for $1.7 bln – deputy president's office head

1 min read
UkraineInvest gets 26 applications for state support under investment law for $1.7 bln – deputy president's office head

The number of applications received by the Investment Promotion Office (UkraineInvest) for state support under the law on "investment nannies" has grown to 26 for a total of $1.7 billion, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"They [UkraineInvest] received from investors 26 applications for state support of investment projects in the amount of $1.7 billion in accordance with the law on state support for investment projects with significant investments," Svyrydenko said, answering a question from Interfax- Ukraine.

"These projects will be implemented in the processing industry, agro-processing, logistics, transport and tourism," she said.

