Investments

17:01 31.08.2021

Companies of Tigipko, Butkevych, Akhmetov, companies from the United States, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey, UAE showed interest in UMCC - media

2 min read
Companies of Tigipko, Butkevych, Akhmetov, companies from the United States, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey, UAE showed interest in UMCC - media

A confidentiality agreement with the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine on access to information about the United Mining and Chemical Company JSC (UMCC) put up for sale was signed by 18 companies, including Sergiy Tigipko's TAS Group, BGV Group Management of Hennadiy Butkevych and UMG Investments of Rinat Akhmetov, Nadra.info has reported, citing its sources.

According to the publication, Production and Commercial Company Velta of Andriy Brodsky, Concorde Consulting of Ihor Mazepa, Tinvest of David Bezhuashvili, Stugna Limited of Dmytro Adamovsky and the corporation Must-Ipra of Serhiy Anokhin were among Ukrainian companies which also showed their interest in the facility.

Among the foreign companies that signed documents with the SPF were Arima Minerals FZ LLC (India), Boldman Group International and EAS Advisors LLC (both in the United States), Sojitz Corporation (Japan), Noble Resources (PRC, Hong Kong), Iluka Resources Limited (Australia), Esan Eczacıbaşı Endüstriyel Hammaddeler San. ve Tic. A.Ş. (Turkey), MDC Capital Management LLC and Chun Can Capital Group (both from the UAE) and Agrateo Osaühing (Estonia), Nadra.info said.

According to the publication, applications for the competition were submitted by Stugna Limited, which made a guarantee deposit of UAH 185 million, as well as Tinvest and the British Northland Capital Partners Limited.

Nadra.info said that after studying the documents by the TAS group, Tigipko decided not to submit to the auction, and Concorde said that the company's investor had not confirmed his interest in the auction.

In addition, representatives of UMG Investments and Velta pointed to the insufficient preparation of UMCC for privatization.

Tags: #umcc #privatization #nadra
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 31.08.2021
Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

17:15 30.07.2021
Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

12:39 16.06.2021
State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

16:22 29.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

17:01 30.03.2021
Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

17:57 18.03.2021
Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

11:51 13.03.2021
Ukraine to conduct audit of privatization of subsoil deposits, strategic enterprises – Zelensky

Ukraine to conduct audit of privatization of subsoil deposits, strategic enterprises – Zelensky

14:50 11.02.2021
EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

10:56 29.01.2021
Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

09:53 26.01.2021
SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

LATEST

PGNiG plans to invest $50 mln in gas production in western Ukraine at first stage – MP

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Investors transfer funds for privatization of 18 objects of Ukrspyrt - head of enterprise

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD