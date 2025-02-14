Interfax-Ukraine
09:22 14.02.2025

Zelenskyy announces reboot of NJSC Nadra institution

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the reboot of the institution of the National Joint-Stock Company (NJSC) Nadra, which is engaged in the audit of minerals in Ukraine.

"I asked, instructed that now the Ministry of Economy should be together with the Minister of Ecology. They are doing it now, there will be a reboot of NJSC Nadra institution, like NJSC Naftogaz, there will be NJSC Nadra, and normal people will appear, and they will, in principle, very quickly do the audit, because what we have already prepared, and it has already passed a quick audit, it is already clear that not only there are rare earths, there is a part in the occupied territory, a part in the controlled territory, there are many things," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with business on Thursday.

The participants also discussed regulation of the timber market, efficient use of land and development of dairy farming.

The President instructed the government to work out and resolve these issues.

