McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

Enterprise with foreign investments McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. (Kyiv), which develops the American fast food chain McDonald's in Ukraine, has opened a renovated restaurant at the Khreschatyk metro station on May 27, and invested UAH 40 million in its modernization.

According to the press service of the chain, the opening of the restaurant in the design, developed in honor of founder of the company Ray Kroc, is timed to the Day of Kyiv.

The restaurant is equipped with two express order windows, 20 self-service terminals, four cash desks and an order pick-up area. The restaurant has four lines of cooking.

The first McDonald's in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.

The McDonald's restaurant chain in Ukraine has 100 restaurants in 22 cities.

According to the data of the unified public register of legal entities and private entrepreneurs, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, U.K.) is a participant in the limited liability company.

The charter capital of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is UAH 901.801 million as for April 2021.