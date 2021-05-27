Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

The Ukrainian government next week will sign a memorandum on the purchase of a clearing system for the development of the stock market in the country with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and USAID, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are working on the development of the stock market infrastructure. As early as next week, we will sign a memorandum with the EBRD, the American Chamber of Commerce and USAID on the development and purchase of a clearing system for the development of the stock market in Ukraine," Shmyhal said at the UkraineInvest Talks: Dnipro international investment forum on Thursday.

The prime minister said that the stock market will be filled with the introduction of a funded pension system.

"This is within 10-15 years in developed countries. For Ukraine, this is no exception, it should provide an investment resource in the amount of approximately $50 billion," Shmyhal said.