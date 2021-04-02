Investments

18:37 02.04.2021

Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

Ministers of Energy of Ukraine and Qatar Yuriy Vitrenko and Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi (also CEO of Qatar Petroleum) have discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

"Discussions during the meeting dealt with various aspects of cooperation in the energy field between Qatar and Ukraine, and means to enhance them," Qatar Petroleum said on its Facebook page.

As reported, last winter, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine allowed Nebras Power Investment Management B.V. (the Netherlands), a member of the Qatar Nebras group, to receive 50% or more in a number of solar and wind projects in the country.

Qatar is the largest LNG producer in the world. In 2019, the country exported 107.1 billion cubic meters of LNG. By 2027, it is planned to increase production to 126 million tonnes (about 164 billion cubic meters).

Interfax-Ukraine
