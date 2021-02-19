Investments

14:41 19.02.2021

TIU Canada to contest court decision to shut down solar plant in Nikopol

Ekotechnik Nikopol LLC (TIU Canada) will contest the decision of the Kyiv Economic Court, which rejected the company's claims to Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP), which disconnected its 10.5 MW solar power plant from the power grid in March 2020.

"TIU Canada has announced the intention to file an appeal against the decision of the first instance court in the case against NFP on the illegal shutdown of the power plant. This action is due to the decision of the Kyiv Economic Court dated January 26, which ruled in favor of NFP, despite the significant amount of evidence that was presented by the legal team of the company," according to a press release.

TIU Canada noted that such a court decision is not the only case for international investors in Ukraine, which leads to a decrease in foreign direct investment in the country due to lack of the rule of law and the spread of corruption.

"Ukrainians and foreign investors are tired of oligarchy and injustice. The Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Ukrainian people will never bear fruit if the administration does not carry out real judicial reform and a complete deoligarchization of the economy and power. Today, the efforts of the state are insufficient and useless against entrenched interests that regularly undermine the efficiency of activities of Ukrainian institutions - judicial or bureaucratic," President of TIU Canada Michael Yurkovich said.

As reported, the 10.5 MW solar station was disconnected from the power grid by NFP in March 2020. TIU Canada noted that NFP took advantage of the fact that the solar station was connected to a substation located on its territory, and explained the need for disconnection by carrying out repair work. The shutdown caused the company losses exceeding EUR1.5 million, which continue to grow.

TIU Canada has been operating in Ukraine since 2016. The company put into operation a 10.5 MW solar power plant in Nikopol in January 2018, an 11 MW solar plant in Mykolaiv region in April 2019. In addition, TIU Canada launched a 33 MW solar power plant in Odesa region. The company's investments in solar energy, which became the first investor in Ukraine under the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA), amounted to over $ 65 million.

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant is controlled by EastOne Group, created in the fall of 2007 as a result of restructuring Interpipe Group, and also by Privat Group (both based in Dnipro).

