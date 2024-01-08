Economy

16:01 08.01.2024

Ukrnafta jointly with city council installs 30 kW solar plant worth almost UAH 2 mln at Boryslav hospital in Lviv region

2 min read
PJSC Ukrnafta and the local authorities of Boryslav, Lviv region, installed a 30 kW solar power plant worth almost UAH 2 million on the roof of the city hospital, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services reported.

As noted in its message on Telegram, Ukrnafta allocated UAH 1 million for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the hospital, the remaining funds - approximately UAH 835,000 were additionally financed from the city budget for the installation of batteries with a capacity of 40 kWh.

The committee noted that the idea of installing a solar power plant on the roof of the Boryslav hospital as part of social support for the region where Ukrnafta operates was proposed by its chairman Andriy Gerus during an off-site meeting on the state and prospects of oil production in Ukraine. According to Gerus, this is a very useful and financially beneficial project for the city.

The committee clarified that the plant was put into operation in January of this year. The video below the committee’s message notes that the project’s payback is about a year.

Boryslav City Council noted on its Facebook that the solar power plant, which opened on January 7, would produce approximately 25,000 kWh per year, which will save up to 35% of the electricity required for the operation of the building.

Before installing the panels, a roof covering an area of more than 750 square meters was covered with euro-roofing felt using funds from the city budget and repaired.

According to a report in ProZorro on a purchase agreement concluded without the use of an electronic procurement system, the installation of a rooftop hybrid solar power plant with a ballast mounting system on the building of the central city hospital of Boryslav was carried out by an individual entrepreneur during December 2023. The contract price is UAH 1.490 million, of which UAH 835,446 are local budget funds, UAH 654,983 are non-repayable financial charitable assistance.

Tags: #energy #solar_power #ukrnafta

