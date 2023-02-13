Kyiv Mayor: city receives two solar power plants from French partners

The city of Kyiv received two solar power plants from the French manufacturer of photovoltaic panels Roy Group Energy as humanitarian aid, the press service of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

According to the mayor, these power plants will operate in medical institutions in the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv. For their acquisition, the French partners raised EUR 250,000.

One of the power plants (25.6 kW) will operate in the Consultative Diagnostic Center, and the second (at 76.8 kW) at the Sviatoshynsky psycho-neurological nursing home. French specialists will start assembling power plants today.

"Medical institutions should work 24/7 to save the health and lives of Kyiv residents. But doctors, in the current conditions of power outages, cannot provide proper medical care only by the light of lanterns or candles. Special equipment, resuscitation, and laboratories must operate, which require electricity. Therefore, we continue supplying the critical infrastructure of the capital with alternative power sources," the mayor said.

He thanked friends and partners for their help and support, which "is so necessary, especially this winter when the Russian aggressor does not stop shelling critical infrastructure and is trying to leave the people of Kyiv without electricity, water, and heat."