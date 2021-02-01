SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out investigative and search actions at the place of announcement of the meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC in Zaporizhia.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out court-sanctioned investigative and search actions in Zaporizhia at the address of the announcement of a general meeting of participants in MC-4 LLC," the SBU said on Facebook on Sunday, January 31.

Law enforcers recorded probable illegal actions by representatives of DCH and Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (British Virgin Islands), which are associated with the establishment of control over JSC Motor Sich. The facts of preparation for the destruction of the production facilities of the enterprise were recorded.

"Within the framework of the initiated criminal proceedings, the SBU is recording the facts of preparation for the destruction of the production facilities of the joint-stock company, which is of an significant defense and national economic importance," it was reported.

On the eve of the shareholders' meeting, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine reported that gross violations of the current legislation were recorded during the organization of "the general meeting of Joint Stock Company Motor Sich by certain shareholders and market participants, as well as violation of the rights of other shareholders of this company."

"The process of law enforcement against market participants has begun. The commission will continue providing appropriate oversight over the actions of shareholders and participants in capital markets. As part of its powers, the commission actively cooperates with law enforcement agencies to implement legal measures to protect the rights of investors," the commission said on its website.

According to DCH, the imposition of the sanctions came as a surprise to them. "We do not know the reasons for such a decision. They are not described in the text of the decree of the President of Ukraine. It is only clear that the initiator is the SBU," the company said in a statement on its website.

DCH is also confident that the sanctions imposed were aimed at disrupting the meeting.

"The sanctions were imposed immediately on the eve of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders scheduled for January 31, 2021. And the purpose of their initiators could be to ban this meeting, which was to result in the restoration of the Chinese shareholders of Motor Sich in their legal rights," DCH said.