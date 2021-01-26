Investments

17:21 26.01.2021

Geology authority expects $10 bln investment in extraction of critical, strategic minerals in Ukraine

4 min read
Geology authority expects $10 bln investment in extraction of critical, strategic minerals in Ukraine

The State Service for Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, together with UkraineInvest Investment Promotion Office, expects about $10 billion in investments in the development of areas with deposits of critical and strategic minerals, in particular, lithium, titanium, uranium, nickel, cobalt, niobium and others.

The plans were announced by Head of the State Service for Geology and Subsoil Roman Opimakh and Executive Director of UkraineInvest Serhiy Tsivkach during the presentation of the investment potential of Ukraine at the "Minerals of the Future" press conference held on Tuesday.

At the press conference, 30 investment objects were presented – areas with deposits of non-ferrous, rare-earth metals and other minerals.

According to the speakers, the available resources and prospects for the development of future minerals will allow the development of new modern industries in Ukraine. At the same time, the State Service for Geology and Subsoil intends to attract investors to the development of these types of minerals by putting objects up for transparent auctions. UkraineInvest, which is working to attract foreign investment to the Ukrainian economy, will include these lots in the UkraineInvest Guide and provide the necessary support at all stages of attracting investors.

"Their comprehensive development, according to our estimates, will attract more than $10 billion of investments to Ukraine," Opimakh said during the presentation.

The first group was represented by areas with lithium deposits. In Ukraine, there is one of the largest areas in Europe with proven reserves and predicted lithium resources, which is used to manufacture batteries for phones, computers and electric vehicles, as well as for special glass and ceramics.

Currently, there are two explored deposits and two previously explored areas of lithium ores, as well as a number of ores with occurrence of lithium mineralization. Lithium is not mined in Ukraine. One site is licensed, and only three sites can be put up for auction. Moreover, two sites have judicial burdens.

Titanium lots will also be auctioned. Ukraine is one of the ten leading countries in the world in terms of proven reserves of titanium ores and provides more than 6% of their global production. Some 27 deposits and more than 30 ore occurrences in various degrees of exploration were recorded. Now only alluvial placers are being developed – about 10% of all explored reserves. Seven sites are planned to be put up for auction.

Lots for non-ferrous metals are lots for nickel, cobalt, chromium, copper, molybdenum. Ukraine possesses significant deposits of non-ferrous metals and imports them in significant volumes for its own needs. Explored deposits and ore occurrences are complex and concentrated mainly within the Ukrainian Shield. They are not mined at all or in very small quantities. At the same time, mining reserves are: 215,000 tonnes for nickel, 8,800 tonnes for cobalt, 453,000 tonnes for chromium oxide, 3.120 million tonnes predicted for chromium oxide, and 95,000 tonnes for copper.

"We have offered six objects, one is put up for auction, which will take place on March 12, 2021," the head of the State Service for Geology and Subsoil said.

Objects of rare earth and rare metals – tantalum, niobium, beryllium, zirconium, scandium – will also be put up for auction. Rare and rare earth metals are found in complex deposits and ore occurrences within the Ukrainian Shield. Zirconium and scandium are concentrated in alluvial and primary deposits in significant volumes, and they are not being mined. The reserves of tantalum oxide (Ta2O5,) niobium, beryllium are at six deposits, mining is carried out at two of them. An auction is planned for one of the areas on February 15; a total of three areas will be put up for auction.

As for gold ore deposits, seven deposits have been recorded, licenses have been issued for five, mining is still being carried out at the Muzhiyivske deposit. One area was sold at an auction in December 2020, three more areas are planned to be put up for auction.

New areas for the production of fossil fuel will also be put up for auction (one of the auctions will take place on April 21, 2021, two more are being prepared). The investment map contains two areas with uranium-containing ores, the reserves of which are not specified.

Opimakh said that the projects for the extraction of minerals will be implemented for at least five years, since these are long-term projects: "These are capital-intensive projects with long implementation periods."

Tags: #geology #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 26.01.2021
Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

10:51 26.01.2021
PACE urges Ukraine to refrain from any actions detrimental to rule of law

PACE urges Ukraine to refrain from any actions detrimental to rule of law

09:31 26.01.2021
Ukraine records 2,779 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,538 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,779 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,538 people recovered – Stepanov

20:14 25.01.2021
Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

18:02 25.01.2021
Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

13:57 25.01.2021
Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

09:10 25.01.2021
Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

16:48 23.01.2021
Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

13:41 23.01.2021
Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

11:42 23.01.2021
More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

LATEST

Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

Effective Investments Group to invests up to UAH 170 mln in new eco-packaging production in Lviv region

Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Black Iron updates total funds required to be raised for Shymanivske Project in Ukraine to $505 mln

PrivatBank puts Pryozerny mall in Dnipro up for auction with initial price of UAH 518 mln

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Biopharma plans to invest $20-23 mln in development of plasma centers network by 2025

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD