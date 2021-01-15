Investments

10:16 15.01.2021

'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

Active Country LLC became the winner of the investment competition to attract an investor to the implementation of the project "Arrangement of the attraction cable car crossing the Dnieper River from the Arch of Friendship of Peoples to Trukhaniv Island" follows from the order of the Kyiv city state administration dated January 11, 2021, published on the official portal of the capital.

The Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration was instructed to conclude an investment agreement with the winner and the customer of the project - the Pleso communal enterprise for the protection, maintenance and operation of lands of the water fund of Kyiv.

It is said that the territory for arranging the attraction consists of two land plots: one on 0.02 hectares is located near the Arch of Friendship of Peoples in Pechersky district, the second on 0.05 hectares is located on the territory of Trukhaniv island in Dniprovsky district). The approximate total cost of the investment object implementation is UAH 3.6 million.

Under the terms of competition, the construction of capital structures on the territory of the investment object is prohibited. The exclusively collapsible temporary structures should be installed, without arranging foundations, without damaging the natural objects located on the territory. In addition, the investor is obliged to ensure the technical possibility of dismantling all the components of the attraction without damaging the territory and natural objects located on it.

"From the written conditions of the investment competition, it becomes clear that the arrangement of the attraction of the cable car has nothing to do with the implementation of the large-scale construction of an engineering and transport infrastructure object - a cable car with public facilities along the route: People's Friendship Arch - Poshtova Square - Trukhaniv Island. Now this project is at the stage of resolving all property and legal issues, only after that conditions of the competition will be formulated, in particular, the approximate timeframe for the construction of the facility," the Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

LLC "Active Country" has built 32 objects to date. According to the information on the company's website, it has facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Zakarpattia and Tbilisi (Georgia).

Tags: #investment #kyiv
