Investments

14:03 18.11.2020

Thermal insulation manufacturer IZOVAT invests EUR 30 mln in construction of glass wool plant in Zhytomyr

2 min read
Thermal insulation manufacturer IZOVAT invests EUR 30 mln in construction of glass wool plant in Zhytomyr

Co-owners of OBIO LLC (Zhytomyr), which produces basalt thermal insulation under the IZOVAT trademark, will invest EUR 30 million in the construction of a new glass wool insulation plant in Zhytomyr.

"We are building a new plant for the production of glass wool in the Zhytomyr region. The main reason to build a plant for the production of glass wool is to replace imports, which mainly come from Russia and Belarus. The second reason is to strengthen our position in the Ukrainian thermal insulation market by introducing a second product into the range row," the co-owner of OBIO LLC, Serhiy Lischyna, wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the annual capacity of the enterprise will be 18,000 tonnes, which will cover about 70% of the needs of the Ukrainian market.

"After the plant starts operating, the market situation in the glass wool segment will change dramatically. We will try to occupy the bulk of the local thermal insulation market, increase our share and strive to become the absolute leader," Lischyna said.

He did not specify the location of the new plant, but said that the site is located next to the Biomedsklo plant. The facility is located at 26, Promyshlennaya Street in Zhytomyr, not far from the OBIO plant (6, Promyshlennaya Street).

"It is planned to create 150 jobs. Since the technology of glass wool production is partially similar to the technology of glass production, we will attract specialists from glass factories. In Ukraine, this industry is quite developed. The Biomedsklo plant is next to our site. Partially we will also involve our specialists with the production of stone wool for training new workers in the technology of production of heat-insulating materials," the businessman said.

Tags: #zhytomyr_region #produces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:37 30.04.2020
Police open number of cases on forest fires in north of Zhytomyr region

Police open number of cases on forest fires in north of Zhytomyr region

11:32 29.04.2020
Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

18:23 21.04.2020
Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

13:32 21.04.2020
Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

13:28 20.04.2020
If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

13:19 20.04.2020
Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

13:09 20.04.2020
Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

12:46 20.04.2020
Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

14:08 18.04.2020
Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

15:57 19.03.2020
Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

LATEST

Infrastructure Ministry engages IBRD, EIB in renewal of roads in Luhansk region

Govt approves 103 priority investment projects until 2023

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

SPF puts 10 distilleries up for sale in Nov

Zelensky discusses prospects for cooperation in railway industry with French investor

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD