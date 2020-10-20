Investments

15:23 20.10.2020

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to finalize the issue of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital and a zero tax return, he said during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

"To create an ecosystem for external and internal investments. To free up additional internal economic resources - we are talking about a tax on withdrawn capital and a zero tax return. It is time to put an end to this issue, and I am ready to do it," he said.

The president instructed the government to take these and other important directions into account.

Tags: #zelensky #tax
