Investments

13:12 01.10.2020

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

2 min read
EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on September 30 approved the provision of EUR 567 million for Window II under the second Green Cities Framework to support investments related to Green Cities, which expands the total cost of the Framework to EUR 1.149 billion.

According to the report of the bank, its board will consider the expansion of Window II to EUR 950 million, which would bring the total cost of the Framework to EUR 1.65 billion with funds from other donors.

The over-arching aim of the second Green Cities Framework (Window I and Window II) is to continue to serve as a sector-wide catalyst for addressing environmental challenges at the city level. This will be achieved through the preparation and subsequent implementation of Green City Action Plans.

Pilot programs were implemented in Georgia, Armenia and Moldova, after which the program was approved by the board of directors in the autumn of 2016. The first participant from Ukraine was Lviv, which was able to attract EUR 20 million for the Zelene Misto utility company for the construction of a plant for waste processing and reclamation of the Hrybovychi landfill.

In the autumn of 2018, the EBRD approved the extension of the Green Cities with the possibility of allocating additional financing in the form of various loans for a total amount of up to EUR 700 million. According to the Green Cities website, it currently has EUR 1.5 billion of confirmed financing.

Some 42 cities joined the program, including five from Ukraine: Khmelnytsky, Kryvy Rih, Kyiv, Lviv and Mariupol. It is planned to increase the total number of cities in the program to 100.

The EBRD, in particular, early September approved the provision of EUR 28.5 million to solve the problem of garbage in Khmelnytsky. On November 18, it is planned to consider a EUR 140 million loan at a meeting of the bank's board for Kyivteploenergo, and on December 2 – EUR 15 million for Lvivvodokanal.

Tags: #investments #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

11:01 08.09.2020
Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

14:52 03.09.2020
Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

14:12 20.08.2020
EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

13:46 13.08.2020
Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

18:07 31.07.2020
EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

16:16 24.07.2020
Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

16:01 24.07.2020
EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

15:54 24.07.2020
EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

12:48 24.07.2020
EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

LATEST

Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

EU implementing EUR 10 mln project to support 'green' innovations in Ukraine – official

Ukrcement links prospects of sector with construction of cement concrete roads

Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD