Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Dragon Capital investment company has developed a concept for the E40 Industrial Park with an area of 200,000 square meters on the 27th kilometer of the Zhytomyr highway (Kolonschyna village, Kyiv region), plans to start the construction of the first stage in 2021.

"According to the developed concept, the total area of the buildings of the industrial park will be 200,000 square meters, including class A production and storage facilities, cross-docking terminals, office, utility and infrastructure facilities (a hotel, a truck service station, etc.)," it said in a press release.

According to the report, the project will be located on a front land plot with an area of 49 hectares.

"Thanks to the support of Makariv Regional State Administration, as well as the Regional Development Agency of Kyiv region, Dragon Capital managed to develop and approve a detailed plan of the territory as quickly as possible. This will allow the company to proceed to the next step in the implementation of the project - the development of project documentation. Our company plans to start building the first stage of the E40 Industrial Park in 2021," the report says.

As reported, Dragon Capital acquired the relevant plots in 2018 from Europolis GmbH, which is part of the large real estate concern CA Immo Group (Vienna, Austria).

Dragon Capital is one of the largest groups of companies in Ukraine that operates in the field of investment and financial services and provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services, direct investments, asset management for institutional, corporate and private clients.