Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects that Austrian companies will participate in tenders for the concession of Ukrainian seaports and the privatization of state-owned banks, and also invites them to introduce their experience, technologies and invest in large projects in Ukraine.

"I will be glad to welcome the participation of Austria in tenders for the concession of seaports and the privatization of state-owned banks in Ukraine," he said at a joint briefing with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna on Tuesday.

Zelensky also said that as part of his visit, he would invite Austrian companies to introduce experience, technologies and investments in large projects in Ukraine: the construction of new highways, tunnels, ski infrastructure, energy, waste processing and many other areas.

In addition, he invited the Austrians to visit the tourist places of attraction of Ukraine and join the process of restoring cultural heritage sites.

The president said that Austria is the sixth largest investor in the Ukrainian economy. "Austrian capital is represented in our banking and insurance sector, woodworking industry, sports goods," he said.