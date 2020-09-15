Ukraine counts on cooperation with United Kingdom in energy sector

Ukraine is counting on cooperation with the United Kingdom in the development of green energy, in particular, the implementation of Energy Storage and green hydrogen projects, as well as the transformation of the coal industry, the Ministry of Energy has said following an online conference between Energy Minister Olha Buslavets and Minister of State of the United Kingdom at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng.

"It would be very important for us to help the British government in the implementation of Energy Storage projects, which are important for our energy system and the further development of green generation," Buslavets, quoted in a ministry statement on Tuesday, said.

Pointing to the significant potential of Ukraine in the development of green hydrogen, the energy minister expressed hope for effective cooperation with the United Kingdom in the implementation of key steps to develop and integrate hydrogen technologies, in particular, the implementation of pilot projects.

When discussing the issue of transforming coal regions, Buslavets said that Ukraine is considering the possibility of participating in the Powering Past Coal Alliance to attract investments in the implementation of new projects in the territories of coal mono-cities.

She also confirmed to the British minister that Ukraine is engaged in a dialog with the EU within the framework of the implementation of the European Green Deal, and, intending to update the goals and vectors of development in this direction, the country began the process of updating the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2035 with a prospect until 2050.