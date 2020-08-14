Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

JSC Ukrposhta has started the process of integration with state-owned enterprise (SOE) Presa (the Press), Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky has said.

"I remembered again what I had been doing for five years of my career, namely, M&A – mergers and acquisitions. I met with the team and launched the integration process of Ukrposhta and state-owned enterprise Presa. We will solve all the problems of the past years, and employees over the age of 60 and thousands of publishers have confidence in the future and that everything will be fine," he wrote on his Facebook page.

In the comments to his post, answering the question of what exactly "problems of the past years" are said, Smelyansky said that "there is not a lot of money."

State-owned enterprise Presa was founded in May 1998. The activity of the enterprise is aimed at the delivery of periodic and non-periodic products in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the financial report on the company's website, for the first half of 2020, net income from the sale of products of the enterprise amounted to UAH 17.3 million (UAH 17.8 million year-over-year).