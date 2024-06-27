Facts

14:53 27.06.2024

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels that Ukraine and its partners should develop a common action plan on the results of the first Summit on Peace and on the Ukrainian Peace Formula within several months in order force Russia to peace.

"We invited all leaders to gather at the first meeting [at the Summit on Peace]. It was very difficult to gather so many countries from different continents in one place. Now we need the next steps. The next steps are to work on a plan for each crisis point of this war that Putin brought to our country. And we must prepare this plan within months," he said.

The head of state emphasized that "we do not have much time, because many people are dying. Therefore, we do not want the war to last for many years."

"Therefore, we want to prepare this plan as quickly as possible," Zelenskyy said.

