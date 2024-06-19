Facts

20:22 19.06.2024

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

1 min read
Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that already in July, following the results of the Peace Summit, it is planned to launch work of a group of foreign states on the paragraph of the Peace Formula, which concerns aspects of protecting Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks.

"Our team is working to ensure that more states join [the Peace Summit and its communiqué] and that we get the most active work of groups on the points of the Peace Formula. And among the first such groups we plan to launch a group on energy," he said in an evening video address.

According to Zelenskyy, "we must restore real energy security in all its aspects and overcome the Russian attitude towards energy and energy resources as a weapon. This also applies to protection from Russian energy terrorism. The world can help with this too."

"We are already preparing the first steps in this direction for July," the president said.

The day before, the president also announced the beginning of the formation of a group of states that would work on steps to restore security in Ukraine.

Tags: #peace_summit

