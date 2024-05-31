Facts

18:24 31.05.2024

NATO summit to not be productive without resolving issue of inviting Ukraine to organization – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine is counting on productive results from the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, which will include resolving the issue of inviting Ukraine to the organization, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The summit must be productive, and Ukraine believes that this cannot be achieved without addressing the issue of Ukraine's invitation to NATO," he said at a press conference on Friday in Stockholm following the results of the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

Zelenskyy noted that at the meeting in Stockholm joint political efforts to strengthen the EU and NATO were formalized.

"Thank you for your clear commitments on these issues for Ukraine, and today we discussed in detail the need to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership as early as June and the preparation for the NATO summit in Washington," the president said at a joint press conference with prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

