AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,390 enemy personnel, 18 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, seven cruise missiles, 55 UAVs, 67 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 31, 2024 approximately amount to: about 507,650 people of military personnel (plus 13,90) people, 7,728 tanks (plus 18) units, 14,935 armored combat vehicles (plus 22) units, 13,140 artillery systems (plus 39) units, 1,088 MLRS units, 815 units of air defense equipment, 357 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 10,587 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 55), 2,229 cruise missiles (plus seven), 27 ships/boats, one submarine, 17,905 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 56) units, and 2,164 units of special equipment (plus 11)," a message posted on Facebook on Friday morning reads.