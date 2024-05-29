Facts

17:29 29.05.2024

Decision of NATO summit in Washington will contain specific position on irreversibility of Ukraine's affiliation with Alliance – Stefanishyna

1 min read
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that the decision of the NATO summit in Washington will contain a specific position on the irreversibility of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

"There is an assurance from allies, in particular, the United States and other countries that play a key role in the preparation of the summit, that the summit decision will contain a specific position on Ukraine's membership in NATO, on its irreversibility, on the roadmap," Stefanishyna said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine continues the dialogue on the possible invitation of the country to the Alliance.

