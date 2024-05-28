Facts

18:04 28.05.2024

Remains of another victim found in Kharkiv's Epicenter; 18 victims reported

Remains of another victim found in Kharkiv's Epicenter; 18 victims reported

In Kharkiv, in the Epicenter construction hypermarket, the remains of the 18th person killed as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces on May 25 were found, City Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"The remains of the 18th person who died in the Epicenter hypermarket have just been found," Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

Information about 18 killed was confirmed by the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

