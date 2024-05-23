Facts

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the UNITED24 platform "one of the most successful international tools."

"Two years ago the idea of UNITED24 started: the idea of uniting, uniting as many people as possible, ordinary people from different countries and from different continents. And it worked, and then we already proved that we can truly unite globally, unite political leaders and unite states," he said, speaking on the occasion of the second anniversary of the initiative.

"At the moment, our UNITED24 tool has already united 110 countries and millions of completely different people and companies," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "in two years, $650 million has already been collected for UNITED24. And contributions are completely different – from a few dollars to millions, which turned into something that helps us live and survive. For intensive care vehicles, for our sea drones, equipment for hospitals, residential houses, bomb shelters."

"Today I am pleased to announce news about the development of United24. First, new ambassadors are joining. Second, a global collection for combat robotic platforms is starting. Our Ukrainian army of drones and our maritime drone technology have already proven their effectiveness in protecting the country from Russian terror, from the evil that they brought it to us," the president said.

The U.S. actresses Hilary Swank and Alyssa Milano are the new UNITED24 ambassadors. There are already 26 of them in total. The UNITED24 summit in Kyiv was attended by: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, football players Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, actor Misha Collins, Imagine Dragons director of photography Ty Arnold, as well as film director and screenwriter with Ukrainian roots Darius Marder, director and film producer Doug Lai Serhiy Plokhy.

