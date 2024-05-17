Facts

17:15 17.05.2024

Elderly woman injured as Russian forces drop air bombs on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy – prosecutor's office

Law enforcers are documenting the consequences of an airstrike on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kharkiv region, inflicted by the Russian occupation forces at around 12:35 on Friday.

"A healthcare facility, residential buildings, and outbuildings were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured. The enemy reportedly dropped three air bombs on the settlement," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the violation of laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

