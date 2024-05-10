Facts

12:07 10.05.2024

Russia will maintain high rate of attacks in eastern Ukraine to achieve success before arrival of Western aid for AFU – ISW

2 min read
Russia will maintain high rate of attacks in eastern Ukraine to achieve success before arrival of Western aid for AFU – ISW

Russian forces have markedly increased the rate of ground attacks in eastern Ukraine over the past month, likely reflecting current battlefield conditions and the intent of the Russian military command to secure gains before the arrival of Western military aid to the frontlines, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for May 9.

Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn stated on May 9 that the number of combat engagements increased significantly from 84 on May 8 to 146 on May 9 and noted that most of the fighting occurred in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Group (the area from Kharkiv region down to Donetsk-Zaporizhia region border area).

Voloshyn suggested that the current intensification of Russian attacks is a result of the fact that the soil has dried out after the spring mud season, which facilitates more rapid mechanized maneuver, and that Russian forces are trying to take advantage of Ukraine's relative weakness while it awaits the arrival of Western aid.

The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that the rate of Russian attacks increased by 17 percent between March and April 2024 and that over 75 percent of reported ground attacks took place in Chasiv Yar, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions. UK MoD noted that the number of Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar increased by 200 percent between March and April.

“ISW continues to assess that Russian forces will maintain the high rate of attacks across eastern Ukraine in order to make gains before the arrival of Western aid in Ukraine, which will likely stymie Russia forces' ability to maintain the high rate of attacks and tactical gains that they are currently able to pursue,” the message reads.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

12:11 06.05.2024
Invaders redeploy forces for possible attack on Kharkiv – ISW

Invaders redeploy forces for possible attack on Kharkiv – ISW

13:16 01.05.2024
Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

12:02 26.04.2024
ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

11:57 16.04.2024
Russian assaults may be able to achieve more significant and threatening gains, particularly west of Bakhmut, should USA continue to withhold assistance to Ukraine – ISW

Russian assaults may be able to achieve more significant and threatening gains, particularly west of Bakhmut, should USA continue to withhold assistance to Ukraine – ISW

16:26 05.04.2024
Russia pressurizing France, other countries to push Ukraine into unfavorable negotiations – ISW

Russia pressurizing France, other countries to push Ukraine into unfavorable negotiations – ISW

17:02 25.03.2024
Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

13:18 22.03.2024
Russia uses its strategic reserves to make up for losses in war with Ukraine – ISW

Russia uses its strategic reserves to make up for losses in war with Ukraine – ISW

12:28 16.03.2024
Russian forces likely to be preparing for new offensive effort in summer 2024 – ISW

Russian forces likely to be preparing for new offensive effort in summer 2024 – ISW

20:06 04.03.2024
Росія використовує Китай і Туреччину для своїх інформаційних операцій, щоб запобігти міжнародній підтримці України

Росія використовує Китай і Туреччину для своїх інформаційних операцій, щоб запобігти міжнародній підтримці України

19:15 04.03.2024
Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

Recruiting center to be established for staffing of military, Ground Forces units – Pavliuk

Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

Czech Republic transfers first simulator of F-16 fighter to one of tactical aviation brigades - Commander of AFU Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD