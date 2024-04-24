Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Dust from the African Sahara desert, which was observed in Greece on Tuesday, reached the territory of Ukraine on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center's Facebook page.

"In the satellite image, where the dust is indicated in pink, it is clearly visible over the southern and central regions [of Ukraine] and spreads to the north," the message says.

At the same time, the Ukrhydrometeorological Center notes that rainy weather in Ukraine will contribute to the speedy washing out of this dust from the atmosphere. "In most of the country, the weather is determined by a cyclone and humid air masses, this will contribute to the interception of dust particles by water droplets in clouds and precipitation. Therefore, this dust will be washed out of the atmosphere faster, however, in some areas this phenomenon may give the clouds a yellowish tinge, and the falling raindrops themselves will contain this dust and will not be crystal clear," forecasters note.

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, the dust will remain in the atmosphere over Ukraine until Friday, April 26, and from Friday to Saturday it will retreat to the east, after which the atmosphere will clear.