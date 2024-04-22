Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

The court ruled to detain without the possibility of bail both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region, the Prosecutor General's Office has said.

"One of the suspects in the murder and attempt on the life of police officers, as well as desertion, was given an uncontested preventive measure in the form of detention," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Later, the PGO said that "at the request of prosecutors, the court chose an uncontested preventive measure in the form of detention for the second suspect in the shooting at police officers in Vinnytsia region."

The PGO said that the suspects are a serviceman, born in 1972, and a 26-year-old serviceman. They are charged with murder and attempted murder of police officers, illegal handling of weapons, and desertion.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) also said that information about the theft of explosives and weapons by the defendants from their military unit is also being checked.

According to the investigation, on April 19, 2024, the servicemen, who are the father and his son, left the military unit in Odesa region without permission. They stole a service pistol that was assigned to one of them. On April 20 at night, when the police were checking their car in Vinnytsia region, the suspects killed one of the policemen, wounded another and fled the scene.

The defendants were detained on April 21 in the village of Lypetske in Odesa region. Earlier, a vehicle in which the wanted persons were traveling and ammunition were found in Vinnytsia region. In addition, during the investigation, a weapon was found, probably used to commit the murder.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said that a possible motive for the shooting of military personnel at police in Vinnytsia region was the transportation of military grenades by the servicemen in the car.

"According to preliminary information, it [the motive for committing the crime] was the transportation of combat grenades in the car. These citizens were afraid of being exposed, the minister said on the national telethon on Monday.