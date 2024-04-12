URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

Kirovograd regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), with the support of Danish Red Cross, is conducting a pilot project on psychosocial support for the population.

"The project provides for the provision of individual counseling and information sessions for the population affected by the war in Ukraine," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

The purpose of such events is to help people overcome stress, survive the consequences of crisis events and gain access to quality psychosocial support.

Last month, URCS's Kirovograd regional organization provided almost 30 consultations within the framework of the project. Volunteers from URCS, who underwent appropriate training, provided support to the population in Kropyvnytskyi, Oleksandrivka and Marto-Ivanivka.

A person who has experienced difficult events or is faced with difficulties that he is unable to cope with on his own can turn to a specialist – an URCS volunteer and receive up to five free confidential consultations.

During the consultation, a person will learn how to help himself cope with emotional stress (anxiety, fear, anger, sadness) and learn to solve problems such as conflicts in relationships, anxiety or uncertainty when looking for a job, and adaptation to a new environment. After one or more consultations, a person can assess the level of the problem and find ways to solve it. If it turns out that four-five consultations are not enough, the person is referred to a professional psychologist or psychotherapist.