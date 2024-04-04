Ukraine's army liquidates 670 invaders, 29 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

The Ukrainian military liquidated about 670 enemy personnel, nine tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 21 UAVs, and 55 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 4, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 445,040 (670 more) people, tanks - 7,018 (nine more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,386 (18 more) units, artillery systems - 11,171 (29 more) units, MLRS - 1,026 (one more) units, air defense systems - 746 (one more) units, aircraft - 347 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,817 (21 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,059 units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,861 (48 more) units, and special equipment - 1,845 (seven more) units," according to the message posted on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The data are being clarified.