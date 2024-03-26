Ihor Yukhnovsky passes away – Sadovy

Ukrainian scientist, public and political figure Ihor Yukhnovsky died, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"Sorrowful news. Ihor Rafailovych Yukhnovsky passed away. A bright, kind, wise person. An honorary citizen of Lviv. A creator of Ukraine. A face of the Independence," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Yukhnovsky is a Ukrainian theoretical physicist, Doctor of Physics and Mathematics, professor, academician of the National Academy of Science of Ukraine. He was a member of parliament of the first through fourth convocations. He was awarded with the Hero of Ukraine title.