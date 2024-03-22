Facts

19:07 22.03.2024

Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

1 min read
Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

Attacks on Russian oil refineries have a significant impact on Russia's ability to fight a war, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. forces in Europe from 2014-17, has said.

Hodges said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, that hits on refineries do have a significant impact. According to him, Russia can pay less for this war, and this also deprives it of the necessary fuel to continue hostilities. "I would recommend ignoring calls to stop such attacks," General Hodges said.

He also stressed that it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against Russia. Also, according to the general, 2024 will be the year of industrial competition.

"Ukraine and the West should win this competition. I am talking about of course building up ammunition supplies, but also moving forward maintenance capabilities so that the Ukrainian soldiers can fix forward equipment that is broken or damaged on site, as well as increasing their ammunition stocks," Hodges said.

Ukraine, in his opinion, should put pressure on Russian logistics, in particular on Crimea, in order to make the peninsula unsuitable for Russian troops.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum takes place on March 21-22.

Tags: #russia #opinion #refineries

MORE ABOUT

20:44 20.03.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

20:17 18.03.2024
Adoption of norm on reservation depending on income level will increase staff shortage in construction – Employers' Confederation

Adoption of norm on reservation depending on income level will increase staff shortage in construction – Employers' Confederation

20:00 18.03.2024
US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

19:17 18.03.2024
Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

19:16 15.03.2024
Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

20:11 14.03.2024
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

20:10 14.03.2024
Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

17:04 14.03.2024
Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

Stoltenberg: Elections in Russia won't be free and fair

20:56 12.03.2024
First vehicle with Russian license plates seized in Lithuania

First vehicle with Russian license plates seized in Lithuania

19:14 12.03.2024
European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

AD

HOT NEWS

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

LATEST

The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

Power supply to 310 thousand subscribers has been restored in Kharkiv, 360 thousand remain without electricity

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhya increased to 29 people - State Emergency Situations Service

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Up to five people with weapons attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow region

Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

AD
AD
AD
AD