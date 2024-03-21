DON'T WASTE TIME NEEDED TO ACTIVATE DEFENSE PRODUCTION – ZELENSKYY TO EU LEADERS
DON'T WASTE TIME NEEDED TO ACTIVATE DEFENSE PRODUCTION – ZELENSKYY TO EU LEADERS
DON'T WASTE TIME NEEDED TO ACTIVATE DEFENSE PRODUCTION – ZELENSKYY TO EU LEADERS
There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR
EU rep: It’s important for Ukraine to build stable democracy and institutions, pluralism of opinions is important component of this process
Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion: two settlements liberated, Putin's army loses a lot of equipment and soldiers
There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR