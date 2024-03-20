Facts

19:02 20.03.2024

Ukraine Facility plan provides for improving preschool education, launching transition from military service, improving labor market in 2025-2026

The plan for implementing the Ukraine Facility support program provides for improving preschool and vocational education systems, launching a system for the transition from military service to civilian life and improving the functioning of the labor market in 2025-2026.

According to the plan that the Ukrainian government adopted and submitted to the European Commission, Ukraine must carry out a number of reforms in the field of human capital.

In particular, by the third quarter of 2024, Ukraine must approve a comprehensive Demographic Development Strategy for the period until 2040; by the fourth quarter of 2024 - approve the Strategy for reforming psychoneurological and other boarding schools and the Strategy for ensuring the right of every child in Ukraine to life in a family environment for 2024-2028.

Also, by the first quarter of 2025, Ukraine must improve the preschool education system and approve the Strategy for the Development of Ukrainian Culture; by the second quarter of 2025 - improve the vocational education system; by the fourth quarter of 2025 - launch a system of transition from military service to civilian life and begin implementing the law on the basic principles of housing policy.

In addition, by the second quarter of 2026, Ukraine must approve the Employment Strategy; by the fourth quarter of 2026 - improve the rehabilitation system for persons with disabilities.

As reported, on March 20, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal submitted the implementation plan for the Ukraine Facility to the European Commission.

