Facts

20:19 14.03.2024

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

1 min read
Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

The first container shipments along the Ukrainian sea corridor can be carried out within two to three weeks, said Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov.

“All five container terminals are ready to process (containers). Almost all of them are involved in the transshipment of agricultural and other products. But containers are a priority, and they are negotiating. I hope that we will receive the first calls in two or three weeks,” he said at a round table on Ukrainian exports organized by the Center for Economic Strategy on Thursday.

Vaskov added that the Ministry of Restoration also hopes to resume car ferry service within two weeks, and after two months - railway ferry service.

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD