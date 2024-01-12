Facts

17:43 12.01.2024

Zelenskyy: Too early to say that Ukraine has comprehensive air defense system

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Too early to say that Ukraine has comprehensive air defense system

Currently, Ukraine does not have a comprehensive air defense system for the protection against Russia's attacks, the country especially lacks ballistic missile defense systems, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for the air defense systems, it is too early to say that we have a comprehensive defense system in our country. We lack the Patriot systems. We lack necessary systems of a different range. However, we receive them gradually. Some systems are on their road. We have already agreed on [receiving] some new systems. I will not disclose the details, but I agree that Ukraine obviously lacks appropriate ballistic defense systems," he said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv on Friday.

Tags: #air_defense

