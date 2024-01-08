Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received 100 GB of secret data from the Russian enterprise Special Technology Center (STC) with a total value of $1.5 billion.

"The specified Russian enterprise has been under sanctions since 2016. Its facilities produce military equipment and equipment used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. In particular, STC produces Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a whole range of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and other military products," the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency states in a statement.

The array of information transferred to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine contains documentation for 194 nomenclature units: drawings, technical specifications, patents, software, etc. - we are talking about both existing and promising military developments. According to preliminary estimates, the value of the data obtained could be $1.5 billion.

"This is a significant blow to terrorist Moscow: this archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and weaken the aggressor state," the agency emphasizes.

It is noted that it was possible to obtain classified information from one of the critically important enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex thanks to effective interaction with patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community.