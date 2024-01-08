Facts

16:53 08.01.2024

EU condemns any foreign weapons supplies to Russia

2 min read
EU condemns any foreign weapons supplies to Russia

The European Union condemns any foreign weapons supplies for Russia to continue waging its war of aggression against Ukraine. Those involved in supplying Russia with weapons will be held accountable, Lead Spokesperson of the European Commission for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano has said at a press briefing in Brussels on Monday, while commenting on the possible use North Korean missiles by Russia against Ukraine.

"The European Union made it very clear repeatedly to international partners that whoever is assisting Russia in its illegal aggression against Ukraine, that means in the violation and breach of the UN Charter and international law, will bear the consequences. So, we of course condemn any foreign weapon supplies for Russia, weapons which are them used to kill Ukrainian civilians or attack the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," he said.

Stano also noted that "over the last few days, and actually over the Christmas period, we have seen large-scale repeating missile and drone attacks launched by Russia against Ukraine, focused on civilian targets."

"This constitutes a war crime. Those responsible will be held accountable. And this also underlines the need to continue supporting Ukraine so that it is able to defend itself against this brutal aggression," the spokesperson said.

He also noted that the EU has shown in the past, for example in case of the supplies of Iranian-made drones to Russia, that "we are taking action if we see enough evidence."

"The potential weapon supplies from the North Korea to Russia might constitute also the breach of the UN Security Council resolutions and the UN sanctions. So, of course this is something that we are taking very seriously. We are discussing this also with our international partners, among ourselves in the European Union as well. And this is something we are strongly condemning and we are urging everyone not to continue or not to support Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine," Stano said.

Tags: #eu #weapons

