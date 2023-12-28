Facts

10:11 28.12.2023

Ukrainian POWs are in very poor physical condition on Russian territory – Lubinets

2 min read
Ukrainian POWs are in very poor physical condition on Russian territory – Lubinets

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated about the poor physical condition of Ukrainian prisoners of war located on the territory of Russia.

"[Ukrainian prisoners of war on Russian territory] are in very poor physical condition. I also told Moskalkova [Russian Ombudsman] about this, that pay attention, just compare two photographs. We publicly agreed that the Russian side shows one photograph where they are treating, we also show one photograph. In their photograph there are two prisoners of war, in ours there is one. But you can even compare: just put these two photographs side by side and pay attention to the physical condition of ours. That is everyone will see that they have lost a lot of weight. As a non-specialist, I can talk about tens of lost kilograms. And the Russian looks quite good," the ombudsman said on the air of the United News UArazom national telethon on Wednesday.

According to him, the Russian ombudsman in response to this explained that "the Russian Federation does everything in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, that is, all rights are protected."

In November, Lubinets said the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, under the terms of mutual agreements, each visited 119 captured military personnel.

Tags: #pows

MORE ABOUT

14:44 09.06.2023
Hungary confirms transfer of 11 Ukrainian POWs by Russia

Hungary confirms transfer of 11 Ukrainian POWs by Russia

10:51 17.04.2023
Some 130 POWs return to Ukraine from captivity

Some 130 POWs return to Ukraine from captivity

17:08 23.11.2022
Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

20:24 22.09.2022
Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

15:17 22.09.2022
Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

10:56 02.09.2022
ICRC Director General intends to discuss expanding access to Ukrainian POWs during his visit to Russia

ICRC Director General intends to discuss expanding access to Ukrainian POWs during his visit to Russia

18:51 26.08.2022
First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

10:38 17.03.2022
Vereshchuk: National Information Bureau established in compliance with Geneva convention on POWs

Vereshchuk: National Information Bureau established in compliance with Geneva convention on POWs

AD

HOT NEWS

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

LATEST

Ihnat denies statement on presence of F-16s in Ukraine

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

Ukraine plans to begin mass production of 155mm shells next year – Kamyshin

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

Polish govt hopes for swift resolution of Ukrainian-Polish border blockade – Tusk

Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

AFU remain leader in rating of Ukrainians' trust in public institutions

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

AD
AD
AD
AD