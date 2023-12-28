Ukrainian POWs are in very poor physical condition on Russian territory – Lubinets

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated about the poor physical condition of Ukrainian prisoners of war located on the territory of Russia.

"[Ukrainian prisoners of war on Russian territory] are in very poor physical condition. I also told Moskalkova [Russian Ombudsman] about this, that pay attention, just compare two photographs. We publicly agreed that the Russian side shows one photograph where they are treating, we also show one photograph. In their photograph there are two prisoners of war, in ours there is one. But you can even compare: just put these two photographs side by side and pay attention to the physical condition of ours. That is everyone will see that they have lost a lot of weight. As a non-specialist, I can talk about tens of lost kilograms. And the Russian looks quite good," the ombudsman said on the air of the United News UArazom national telethon on Wednesday.

According to him, the Russian ombudsman in response to this explained that "the Russian Federation does everything in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, that is, all rights are protected."

In November, Lubinets said the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, under the terms of mutual agreements, each visited 119 captured military personnel.