Germany announces new EUR 6.1 mln package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – MFA

Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock has announced a new package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 6.1 million, including generators and battery storage units, according to the press service of the German Foreign Ministry.

"With the winter shield assistance that we are providing to Ukraine, we are helping the people there to get through the bitterly cold winter. This assistance includes not only air defence systems but also generators, blankets, tents and battery storage units. Together with the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, we are getting further deliveries of relief goods worth 6.1 million euro underway for this winter," the press service quoted Baerbock as saying in a press release issued on Friday.

At the same time, Interior Minister of Germany Nancy Faeser said that another 500 generators worth around EUR 3.5 million will be delivered to Ukraine.

"The Federal Agency for Technical Relief is currently preparing more than 500 additional power generators with a total value of around 3.5 million euro for transport, and has already delivered a number of them to Ukraine. The aim is to help the towns and villages in areas near the front in particular. As part of its efforts to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief has previously provided more than 1300 powerful generators (up to 1250 kVa) and 20 battery storage units," Faeser said.

She also said that more than 800 generators and 15 battery storage units have been handed over to a range of partners in Ukraine. They are being used in combined heat-power plants and pumping stations as well as in industrial bakeries and hospitals, and to provide a decentralized power supply for local residents.

Over 900 more heaters, 1,700 winter sleeping bags, winter clothing and a mobile field kitchen are currently being prepared for transport. Meanwhile, two water purification units will soon be handed over to the national water authority so that people can be provided with clean water.