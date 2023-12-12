Facts

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

The Nova Poshta group of companies has opened the first Nova Post branch in Milan (Italy) and plans to soon expand the network to Rome and Naples, the group's press service reported on Tuesday.

"Today, in Italy we opened the 80th anniversary branch of Nova Post in Europe. We plan to expand the network and open branches in Rome and Naples in the near future," CEO of Nova Post Europe Oleksandr Lisovets said.

According to the company's press release on Friday, at the Nova Post office in Milan, which is open seven days a week and located at Viale Monte Nero, 72 (corner with Via Augusto Anfossi, 2). Customers can receive and send documents, parcels to Ukraine and loads up to 100 kg.

The cost of delivery from Italy to Ukraine is: EUR 21 for documents, as well as EUR 22, EUR 27 and EUR 45 for parcels up to 2 kg, 10 kg and 30 kg, respectively. In case of sending a parcel from 30 to 100 kg, EUR 1.7 per kilogram is paid.

The delivery time from Ukraine to Italy or back is from five days.

In addition, in Italy there is a service to call a courier through the Nova Poshta application.

"One can call a courier through the website and mobile application. Delivery by courier is paid additionally EUR 4 more for shipments up to 30 kg or EUR 10 more for every 100 kg," the company said.

Nova Post has already opened 80 branches in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary and Italy and plans to appear in France and Austria by the end of the year.

By the beginning of November, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included almost 11,000 branches and 14,600 parcel terminals.

The Group includes Ukrainian and foreign companies, in particular Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, the NovaPay payment system and Nova Poshta Global.

