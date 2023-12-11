Facts

15:21 11.12.2023

Polish carriers stop blockade of Dorohuzk-Yahodyn checkpoint

1 min read
Polish carriers stopped the blockade of the Dorohuzk-Yahodyn border crossing point, the movement of trucks is running normally, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"Today, at 14:00, the protest of Polish carriers near the Dorohuzk-Yahodyn checkpoint was ended. Registration and passage of freight vehicles across the border in both directions is carried out as usual," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Drivers are asked to take this information into account while planning international transportation.

According to the State Border Guard Service, currently there are 1,000 trucks and no buses queued towards Ukraine and 100 trucks queued towards Poland, 473 vehicles and no buses in the electronic queue.

