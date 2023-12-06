Facts

16:33 06.12.2023

Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

2 min read
Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted successful drone strikes against Russian military targets in occupied Crimea on the night of December 4 to 5, the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Wednesday.

The report says that Ukrainian media reported on December 5, citing sources in the Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Agency (GUR) and Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), that GUR and SBU elements struck a Russian military oil terminal in Feodosia, a Nebo-M radar system near Baherove (13km west of Kerch), and a helicopter landing pad, P-18 Terek radar system, and a Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile control system in unspecified areas of Crimea.

Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), claimed that Russian air defenses, electronic warfare (EW) systems, and small-arms fire downed up to 35 Ukrainian drones near Baherove, Feodosia, Cape Chauda, and over the Sea of Azov but did not say that any Ukrainian drones struck their intended targets. Another group of Russian sources, including Kherson Oblast occupation head Vladimir Saldo, claimed that Russian air defenses downed up to 41 Ukrainian drones over northern Crimea and the Sea of Azov and claimed that Ukrainian forces attempted to strike Russian air defense systems and fuel storage facilities, the ISW report says.

The Institute believes that Ukrainian forces have been conducting an interdiction campaign against Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea, primarily Black Sea Fleet assets, since June 2023 to degrade the Russian military’s ability to use Crimea as a staging and rear area for Russian operations in southern Ukraine.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

16:02 04.12.2023
Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

16:09 14.11.2023
AFU carry out attacks with tanks north of Verbove in Melitopol direction – ISW

AFU carry out attacks with tanks north of Verbove in Melitopol direction – ISW

18:56 09.11.2023
Ukrainian partisans, military intelligence liquidate prominent LPR official – ISW

Ukrainian partisans, military intelligence liquidate prominent LPR official – ISW

15:19 07.11.2023
Russians increase missile production more rapidly than previous forecasts suggest – ISW

Russians increase missile production more rapidly than previous forecasts suggest – ISW

17:00 03.11.2023
Ukrainian forces conduct missile strike on Russian Dnepr Grouping of Forces HQ – ISW

Ukrainian forces conduct missile strike on Russian Dnepr Grouping of Forces HQ – ISW

10:59 01.11.2023
Russian authorities detain two suspects in murder of Ukrainian family in occupied Volnovakha – ISW

Russian authorities detain two suspects in murder of Ukrainian family in occupied Volnovakha – ISW

11:58 24.10.2023
Russian forces to sustain sufficient rates of artillery fire in Ukraine in 2024, albeit at relatively lower level than during 2022 – ISW

Russian forces to sustain sufficient rates of artillery fire in Ukraine in 2024, albeit at relatively lower level than during 2022 – ISW

16:58 23.10.2023
Despite significant losses near Avdiyivka, Russians continue to transfer reinforcements there – ISW

Despite significant losses near Avdiyivka, Russians continue to transfer reinforcements there – ISW

11:39 17.10.2023
Russia likely deploys elements of at least two brigades to reinforce offensive operations on Avdiyivka front – ISW

Russia likely deploys elements of at least two brigades to reinforce offensive operations on Avdiyivka front – ISW

09:56 05.10.2023
AFU advances in direction of Bakhmut and Robotyne – ISW

AFU advances in direction of Bakhmut and Robotyne – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

Zelenskyy: On Armed Forces Day there is only one word – 'Well done'

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

Amendment to extend Lend-Lease for Ukraine until 2024 to be considered in US Congress this week – Ambassador

Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Yermak, Stefanchuk discuss with chairmen of committees of U.S. House of Reps need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

F-16 coalition working to increase number of aircraft that to be transferred to Ukraine – Kuleba

Zelenskyy skips classified briefing in US Senate

Zelenskyy: On Armed Forces Day there is only one word – 'Well done'

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

There’s absolute majority in EU that supports opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine – Kuleba

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

AD
AD
AD
AD