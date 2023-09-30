Borrell: EU defense industry has something to add, still has something to learn from Ukraine's combat experience, innovations

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said the EU sees the necessity to intensify cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry.

In his video address to the Defense Industries Forum, he welcomed the participants of the event and called on the European and Ukrainian industries to get closer and develop synergy.

The EU's industry has something to add, however, it also has something to learn from Ukraine's combat experience and innovations, Borrell said, adding that the EU sees the necessity to intensify cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry.

Borrell noted that the Ukrainian defense industry in the current conditions faces enormous challenges, emphasizing that the key point is the restoration and creation of capacities for the production of high-tech weapons systems.

He stressed that a strong defense industrial base will be necessary for Ukraine to ensure its own security, and will also serve as a boost to the country's economy.