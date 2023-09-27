Facts

12:55 27.09.2023

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

3 min read
Details of the structure of the Ukraine-NATO Council created during the Vilnius summit, as well as its work plan, are currently being developed for subsequent approval before the end of the year, Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO Natalia Halibarenko said.

"Now, along with the NATO Secretariat, we are working to develop the structure and work plan of the Council. The work plan will indicate when the Council will meet, at what levels, and so on," she said during a conversation with Ukrainian journalists in Brussels.

At the same time, Halibarenko said already in the decision of the Vilnius summit it is clearly defined that the Council meets at the level of ambassadors – permanent representatives, at the level of foreign ministers – twice a year, defense ministers – twice a year, heads of general staffs – once a year year and military representatives – twice a year. "Plus, it is provided that in the event of any crisis situation, the Council can be used as a crisis consultation mechanism. We have already taken advantage of this right when we convened a meeting of the Council due to Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and when Russia began to create for us threats in the Black Sea," she said.

According to the head of Ukraine's mission to NATO, work is also currently underway to establish committees and working groups within the Council. "The big advantage and big challenge for us, from my point of view, is that this is no longer format 31 plus Ukraine, we are already in format 32, which means we are talking about our institutional ability to take equal part in discussions, consultations and meetings. As well as taking part in the writing of draft documents," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

In this regard, Halibarenko said on the Ukrainian side, this work will cover many ministries and departments, "which will take part in meetings on an equal basis in NATO." "In the near future we will come to a consolidated version (of the Council's work plan), the discussion is already underway, and we will approve the work plan together with the adapted Annual National Programme. Therefore, by the end of the year we will be able to say that most of the decisions of Vilnius have been put into effect: will be introduced the adapted ANP will be put into effect, the Council will work, and in such a work process we will be able to see how all this will work together," Halibarenko said.

