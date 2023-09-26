Romanian Defense Ministry condemns Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania strongly condemns the unjustified and illegal attacks of the Russian Federation at night on the objects of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Defense monitored in real time the air situation near the national borders during the Russian attacks last night on some objects and elements of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure. We strongly condemn these unjustified and illegal attacks," the ministry said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian occupation troops attacked Odesa region with UAVs on Tuesday night, hit the port infrastructure.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that after the enemy attack, the operation of the ferry checkpoint Orlovka was temporarily suspended.

According to the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian air defense on Tuesday night eliminated 26 of the 38 shock shaheds that attacked Ukraine.