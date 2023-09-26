Facts

17:02 26.09.2023

Romanian Defense Ministry condemns Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

1 min read

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania strongly condemns the unjustified and illegal attacks of the Russian Federation at night on the objects of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Defense monitored in real time the air situation near the national borders during the Russian attacks last night on some objects and elements of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure. We strongly condemn these unjustified and illegal attacks," the ministry said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian occupation troops attacked Odesa region with UAVs on Tuesday night, hit the port infrastructure.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that after the enemy attack, the operation of the ferry checkpoint Orlovka was temporarily suspended.

According to the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian air defense on Tuesday night eliminated 26 of the 38 shock shaheds that attacked Ukraine.

Tags: #romanian

MORE ABOUT

14:02 05.12.2018
Cooperation development plan between Ukrainian, Romanian border services for 2019 signed by services' chiefs

Cooperation development plan between Ukrainian, Romanian border services for 2019 signed by services' chiefs

10:36 10.01.2018
Ukrainian, Romanian FMs to meet in Chernivtsi on Jan 11

Ukrainian, Romanian FMs to meet in Chernivtsi on Jan 11

11:25 31.10.2016
Ukrainian, Romanian foreign ministers discuss infrastructure development of state border

Ukrainian, Romanian foreign ministers discuss infrastructure development of state border

11:04 08.07.2016
Romanian experts to train NABU detectives, analysts

Romanian experts to train NABU detectives, analysts

10:26 15.06.2016
Ukraine wants to join in multinational Bulgarian-Romanian brigade

Ukraine wants to join in multinational Bulgarian-Romanian brigade

14:30 22.04.2016
Poroshenko asks Romanian parliament to help bring Ukraine's laws into compliance with EU legislation

Poroshenko asks Romanian parliament to help bring Ukraine's laws into compliance with EU legislation

14:28 01.07.2015
Rada ratifies agreement between Ukrainian, Romanian governments on protecting information with restricted access

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukrainian, Romanian governments on protecting information with restricted access

18:04 21.05.2015
Naftogaz plans to open route for Romanian gas supplies by 2015

Naftogaz plans to open route for Romanian gas supplies by 2015

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON - AUTHORITIES

URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

AD
AD
AD
AD